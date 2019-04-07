Clicks550

International Movement to Restore Pope Benedict to the Throne of Saint Peter

BrAlexisBugnolo
15
The International Movement to restore Pope Benedict to power now has an official website. Visit today, and frequently for coming updates about Cardinals, Bishops, Clergy etc. who are leading the …More
The International Movement to restore Pope Benedict to power now has an official website.
Visit today, and frequently for coming updates about Cardinals, Bishops, Clergy etc. who are leading the movement, campaigns petitions and law suits

www.ppbxvi.org
foward
But Benedict XVI defends the Second Vatican Council, the cause of our current ills, it is not only Francis's fault.
International Movement to Restore Pope Benedict to the Throne of Saint Peter
