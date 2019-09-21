Saint Matthew

"I desire mercy and not sacrifice. I did not come to call the virtuous but sinners." - Magnificat antiphon for the feast of St Matthew (21 Sept). Mosaic from the Catholicon of the church of the Holy … More

"I desire mercy and not sacrifice. I did not come to call the virtuous but sinners." - Magnificat antiphon for the feast of St Matthew (21 Sept). Mosaic from the Catholicon of the church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr