NOVENA to Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Feast Day: July 16)

First Day (7 July) O Beautiful Flower of Carmel, most fruitful vine, splendor of heaven, holy and singular, who brought forth the Son of God, still ever remaining a pure virgin, assist us in our … More

First Day (7 July)



O Beautiful Flower of Carmel, most fruitful vine, splendor of heaven, holy

and singular, who brought forth the Son of God, still ever remaining a pure virgin, assist us in our necessity! O Star of the Sea, help and protect us! Show us that you are our Mother! (pause and mention petitions)



Recite: Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, pray for us.



Second Day (8 July)



Most Holy Mary, Our Mother, in your great love for us you gave us the Holy

Scapular of Mount Carmel, having heard the prayers of your chosen son Saint Simon Stock. Help us now to wear it faithfully and with devotion. May it be a sign to us of our desire to grow in holiness. (pause and mention petitions).



Recite: Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, pray for us.



Third Day (9 July)



O Queen of Heaven, you gave us the Scapular as an outward sign by which we

might be known as your faithful children. may we always wear it with honor

by avoiding sin and imitating your virtues. Help us to be faithful to this

desire of ours. (pause and mention petitions)



Recite: Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, pray for us.



Fourth Day (10 July)



When you gave us, Gracious Lady, the Scapular as our Habit, you called us

to be not only servants, but also your own children. We ask you to gain for us from your Son the grace to live as you children in joy, peace and love. (pause and mention petitions)



Recite: Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, pray for us.



Fifth Day (11 July)



O Mother of Fair Love, through your goodness, as your children, we are

called to live in the spirit of Carmel. Help us to live in charity with one another, prayerful as Elijah of old, and mindful of our call to minister to God's people. (pause and mention petitions)



Recite: Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, pray for us.



Sixth Day (12 July)



With loving provident care, O Mother Most Amiable, you covered us with your Scapular as a shield of defense against the Evil One. Through your

assistance, may we bravely struggle against the powers of evil, always open to your Son Jesus Christ. (pause and mention petitions)



Recite: Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, pray for us.



Seventh Day (13 July)



O Mary, Help of Christians, you assured us that wearing your Scapular

worthily would keep us safe from harm. Protect us in both body and soul

with your continual aid. may all that we do be pleasing to your Son and to

you. (pause and mention petitions)



Recite: Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, pray for us.



Eighth Day (14 July)



You give us hope, O Mother of Mercy, that through your Scapular promise we

might quickly pass through the fires of purgatory to the Kingdom of your

Son. Be our comfort and our hope. Grant that our hope may not be in vain

but that, ever faithful to your Son and to you, we may speedily enjoy after death the blessed company of Jesus and the saints. (pause and mention petitions)



Recite: Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, pray for us.



Ninth Day (15 July)



O Most Holy Mother of Mount Carmel, when asked by a saint to grant

privileges to the family of Carmel, you gave assurance of your Motherly

love and help to those faithful to you and to your Son. Behold us, your

children. We glory in wearing your holy ha bit, which makes us members of

your family of Carmel, through which we shall have your powerful protection in life, at death and even after death. Look down with love, O Gate of Heaven, on all those now in their last agony! Look down graciously, O Virgin, Flower of Carmel, on all those in need of help! Look down mercifully, O Mother of our Savior, on all those who do not know that they are numbered among your children. Look down tenderly, O Queen of All Saints, on the poor souls! (pause and mention petitions)



Recite: Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, pray for us.