Picnic of St Clare with St Francis

"O God, who in your mercy led Saint Clare to a love of poverty, grant, through her intercession, that, following Christ in poverty of spirit, we may merit to contemplate you one day in the heavenly … More

"O God, who in your mercy led Saint Clare to a love of poverty, grant, through her intercession, that, following Christ in poverty of spirit, we may merit to contemplate you one day in the heavenly Kingdom. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Clare, which is on 11 August. This painting is in the museum of San Marco in Florence, and it shows St Clare and St Francis in holy conversation.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr