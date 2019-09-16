Clicks54

Mass celebrated by Cardinal Burke today, Shrine to the Blessed Sacrament

Lisi Sterndorfer
1
Picture, Latin Mass Society, England Date: September 16, 2019More
Picture, Latin Mass Society, England
Date: September 16, 2019
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Tesa
Packed church, women's heads scarfed.
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up