Coeur Immaculé de Marie
"Whether the world has war or peace depends on the practice of this devotion [of the five first Saturdays], along with the consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. This is why I desire its propagation so ardently, especially because this is also the will of our dear Mother in Heaven." – Sr. Lucy, one of the visionaries of Fatima, on 19 March 1939. Statue of the Immaculate Heart of Mary from a church in Brittany, France.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
