Reliquary of the Martyrs of Gorkum

Today (9 July) is the feast of the the Martyrs of Gorkum, a group of 19 Dutch Catholic clerics and friars who were hanged on 9 July 1572 in the town of Brielle (or Den Briel) by militant Dutch Calvinists during the 16th century religious wars—specifically, the Dutch Revolt against Spanish rule, which developed into the Eighty Years' War. This reliquary of the martyrs is in the Church of Saint Nicholas in Brussels, Belgium.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr