Planted in God's House

The just will flourish like the palm tree and grow like a Lebanon cedar... Planted in the house of the Lord they will flourish in the courts of our God, still bearing fruit when they are old, still full of sap, still green, to proclaim that the Lord is just. In him, my rock, there is no wrong." – from Psalm 91, which is today's responsorial psalm at Mass. Photo from St Anthony's Monastery in Arizona.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr