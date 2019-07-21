Precious moment

During the high school pilgrimage to Rome this summer, Fr. Jarad Wolf captured this moment when the newly ordained Father Gregory Crane gave his first blessing to Cardinal Raymond Burke following … More

During the high school pilgrimage to Rome this summer, Fr. Jarad Wolf captured this moment when the newly ordained Father Gregory Crane gave his first blessing to Cardinal Raymond Burke following the Mass at St. Peter's Basilica for the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul on June 29. Father Crane mentioned he was just ordained (on June 11) while greeting the cardinal and Cardinal Burke immediately asked for his blessing and went down on his knee.