Satanic, Twitter allows Wishing Death To Politician

“We face an enormous and dramatic clash between good and evil, the culture of death and the culture of life ... we are all involved and we all share in it, with the inescapable responsibility of … More

“We face an enormous and dramatic clash between good and evil, the culture of death and the culture of life ... we are all involved and we all share in it, with the inescapable responsibility of choosing to be unconditionally pro-life.” —John Paul II