Transfiguration Basilica

"And after six days Jesus took with him Peter and James and John, and led them up a high mountain apart by themselves; and he was transfigured before them" (Mark 9:2). The modern basilica is by the great architect of the Holy Land sites, Antonio Barluzzi. It was built in the early 20th century on the ruins of an ancient (4th–6th-century) Byzantine church, and a 12th-century church of the Crusader Kingdom period.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr