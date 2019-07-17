Today, 17 July, is the feast of one of the early Dominicans who worked with St Hyacinth in the foundation of the Order in Poland. Sometime after the death of St Hyacinth he was elected as the … More

Today, 17 July, is the feast of one of the early Dominicans who worked with St Hyacinth in the foundation of the Order in Poland. Sometime after the death of St Hyacinth he was elected as the Provincial of Poland. Whilst he was Prior of Wrocław, all of Poland was threatened by Mongolian invasions. The city of Wrocław being besieged, the people sought the aid of Blessed Ceslaus, who by his prayers miraculously averted the impending calamity. I think this is why he's often shown holding a cannon ball! This painting of the saint is from the monumental painting in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Tenerife, of the Family Tree of St Dominic.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr