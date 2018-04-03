Feminism - a poison that destroys society.

Clicks1.2KFeminism - a poison that destroys society.
Clicks1.2K
AlexBKaiser 2 5
Read the text on the pic - and laugh.
Write a comment …
mattsixteen24 likes this.
aderito likes this.
The subtitle is not for laughing but rather for crying!
Like
Jim Dorchak likes this.
DefendTruth likes this.
mccallansteve likes this.
onda likes this.
Jim Dorchak likes this.
“Today it would be retrogressive to hold on to the ossified formulas of the Enlightenment. Such social dogmatism leaves us helpless before the trials of our times.” —Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn