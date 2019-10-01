Clicks48
Do Not Lament The Loss Of Faithful
Prayer Vigil and Second Vespers of the Feast of St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus, Virgin and Doctor of the Church, led by Pope Francis for the Opening of the Extraordinary Missionary Month 1 October 2019
“It’s not evangelization as it was understood before, that I come to give something, but that I come to encounter someone who has many things, and who already has a relationship with God that is different from mine, but just as valid as mine,” said Sister Mercedes Arroyo Rizopatron, a Peruvian Missionary (Source).
Spoken like a true modernist peronist.