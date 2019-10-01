Clicks48

Do Not Lament The Loss Of Faithful

Prayer Vigil and Second Vespers of the Feast of St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus, Virgin and Doctor of the Church, led by Pope Francis for the Opening of the Extraordinary Missionary Month 1 October 2019
Eva
“It’s not evangelization as it was understood before, that I come to give something, but that I come to encounter someone who has many things, and who already has a relationship with God that is different from mine, but just as valid as mine,” said Sister Mercedes Arroyo Rizopatron, a Peruvian Missionary (Source).
Jim Dorchak
Spoken like a true modernist peronist.
