Clicks28

BASILICA of OUR LADY of GUADALUPE Sept 8, 2019 - Oct 12 2020

Irapuato
11
BASILICA of OUR LADY of GUADALUPE Sept 8, 2019 - Oct 12 2020: The Pope has granted a plenary indulgence on the occasion of the 125th Anniversary of the Coronation of the Virgin of Guada…More
BASILICA of OUR LADY of GUADALUPE Sept 8, 2019 - Oct 12 2020: The Pope has granted a plenary indulgence on the occasion of the 125th Anniversary of the Coronation of the Virgin of Guadalupe.
www.vaticannews.va/…/indulgencia-ple…
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Irapuato
Tina 13
  • Report
Tina 13 likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up