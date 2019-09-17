Clicks28
BASILICA of OUR LADY of GUADALUPE Sept 8, 2019 - Oct 12 2020
BASILICA of OUR LADY of GUADALUPE Sept 8, 2019 - Oct 12 2020: The Pope has granted a plenary indulgence on the occasion of the 125th Anniversary of the Coronation of the Virgin of Guada…More
BASILICA of OUR LADY of GUADALUPE Sept 8, 2019 - Oct 12 2020: The Pope has granted a plenary indulgence on the occasion of the 125th Anniversary of the Coronation of the Virgin of Guadalupe.
www.vaticannews.va/…/indulgencia-ple…
www.vaticannews.va/…/indulgencia-ple…