Clicks
85
St Mary of Egypt
RomanCandle
1
1
3 hours ago
(
she wandered in the wilderness
)
Eva
likes this.
12 minutes ago
RomanCandle
3 hours ago
The story of Saint Mary is read aloud in Orthodox Churches every Great Lent.
