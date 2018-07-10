Prophecy of "70 Weeks" from Daniel 9.... Fulfilled in Church History

Clicks73Prophecy of "70 Weeks" from Daniel 9.... Fulfilled in Church History
The prophecy of the 70 Weeks of Years from Daniel 9 is widely accepted as having been fulfilled in the Old Testament (so says the Douay Rheims Bible footnotes for Daniel 9:25). However, this … More
Maccabean Uprising make errata to information on bottom-right diagram and text. Pope Benedict XVI was forced to leave however did not resign (all powers) on 11 February, 2013. He abdicated (see audience text dated 27 February, 2013) only from active functions thereby still remains the valid Pope untill death.