St Perpetua goes to her Death

"Jesus said to his disciples: ‘The Son of Man is destined to suffer grievously, to be rejected by the elders and chief priests and scribes and to be put to death, and to be raised up on the third day.’ Then to all he said: ‘If anyone wants to be a follower of mine, let him renounce himself and take up his cross every day and follow me. For anyone who wants to save his life will lose it; but anyone who loses his life for my sake, that man will save it. What gain, then, is it for a man to have won the whole world and to have lost or ruined his very self?’" – Luke 9:22-25. Today, 7th March, is the commemoration of the early Christian martyrs, Perpetua and Felicity, who followed Christ even to the Cross, and so were saved. Altar panel from the National Shrine of the Little Flower in Detroit, MI.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr