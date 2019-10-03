Clicks91
The social history of our era in one picture
Miss Moscow competition, 2018.
In Christ, I say -- you should not have posted this. It has no place before Christian eyes. "Temptation is sure to come, but woe to him by whom temptation comes."
This is unacceptable. We all know what the culture outside is like. We don't need to see the beach culture on a Catholic page. The beach culture is a near occasion of mortal sin.
Amen!