The social history of our era in one picture

DefendTruth
Miss Moscow competition, 2018.
Col. Buckshot
In Christ, I say -- you should not have posted this. It has no place before Christian eyes. "Temptation is sure to come, but woe to him by whom temptation comes."
Lalanz
Pray for them,
Turns out most women now a days, entire into Hell for sins of the flesh!!!
Eva
It's not only about beach culture. I's about selfishness. I, I, I. It's about body-cult. About appearance-beauty - and lost doomed eyes without God and hope.
Knights Of Christendom
This is unacceptable. We all know what the culture outside is like. We don't need to see the beach culture on a Catholic page. The beach culture is a near occasion of mortal sin.
Col. Buckshot
Amen!
