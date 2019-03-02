The Islamic world will convert someday

A Muslim imprisoned by the Islamic State for drawing the Virgin Mary Khalifa el-Khoder spent seven months in a jihadi prison for drawing Our Lady on a wall in Aleppo as a sign of peace. In his story,… More

Khalifa el-Khoder spent seven months in a jihadi prison for drawing Our Lady on a wall in Aleppo as a sign of peace. In his story, he tells of mosques turned into prisons, of overcrowded cells, and of every day torture.Most Christians are unaware of the Muslim reverence for the Virgin Mary. In 24 of the 34 references to Mary (Maryam) in the Qur’an, she is identified as the mother of Jesus. No other woman is even mentioned by name in the Qur’an. One chapter of the Qur’an (Sura 19) is entitled “Maryam” and narrates events of the Annunciation and Jesus’ birth. In addition, Muslims call Mary Sitti Maryam, withbeing a term of endearment because of her privilege to be the mother of Jesus.