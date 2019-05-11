Ein Karem, meaning 'Spring of the Vineyard', a place of wells and springs, is just a few miles from Jerusalem. Nestled in the Judean hills, this is where Zechariah and Elizabeth had their home. It … More

Ein Karem, meaning 'Spring of the Vineyard', a place of wells and springs, is just a few miles from Jerusalem. Nestled in the Judean hills, this is where Zechariah and Elizabeth had their home. It is here that Our Lady came when she was pregnant with the Lord Jesus; here that St John the Baptist was born.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr