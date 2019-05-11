Clicks10

Spring of the Vineyard

LawrenceOP-Fan
1
Ein Karem, meaning 'Spring of the Vineyard', a place of wells and springs, is just a few miles from Jerusalem. Nestled in the Judean hills, this is where Zechariah and Elizabeth had their home. It …More
Ein Karem, meaning 'Spring of the Vineyard', a place of wells and springs, is just a few miles from Jerusalem. Nestled in the Judean hills, this is where Zechariah and Elizabeth had their home. It is here that Our Lady came when she was pregnant with the Lord Jesus; here that St John the Baptist was born.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Vered Lavan likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up