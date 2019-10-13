Saint John Henry Newman

“It is told us again and again, that to make sinful creatures holy was the great end which our Lord had in view in taking upon Him our nature. The whole history of redemption, the covenant of mercy … More

“It is told us again and again, that to make sinful creatures holy was the great end which our Lord had in view in taking upon Him our nature. The whole history of redemption, the covenant of mercy in all its parts and provisions, attests the necessity of holiness in order to salvation... “Even supposing a man of unholy life were suffered to enter heaven, he would not be happy there; so that it would be no mercy to permit him to enter. None but the holy can look upon the Holy One; without holiness no man can endure to see the Lord... To obtain the gift of holiness is the work of a life." – St John Henry Cardinal Newman, who was canonised today (13 Oct 2019) by Pope Francis in Rome. This statue and relic of the new Saint is in the chapel at Littlemore (Oxford), where Newman became a Catholic and where he lived and prayed.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr