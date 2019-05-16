Clicks64

Dome of the Holy Sepulchre

LawrenceOP-Fan
View of the Christian Quarter of Jerusalem, with the church of the Holy Sepulchre at its heart. The tower on the right is one of the newest churches in the Old City, the Lutheran church.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
