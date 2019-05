Clicks 174 Francis with an Eastern Naga headgear, an Angami necklace and a Lotha sash

Tesa 2 1 1 hour ago

Most Rev. James Thoppil, Bishop of Kohima, Nagaland, presents an Eastern Naga headgear, an Angami necklace and a Lotha sash to Francis at the Vatican. Date: 28.05.2019 (Source: Fr. Benjamin Chang)

Share Like Chat More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post

advoluntas@aol.com 29 minutes ago Horns of you know who....his father? Like Chat More Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment

advoluntas@aol.com likes this. 31 minutes ago