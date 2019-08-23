Coronation Vestment

"From the depths of this vale of tears where sorrowing humanity makes weary progress, through the surges of this sea of ours, endlessly buffeted by the winds of passion, we raise our eyes to you, O … More

"From the depths of this vale of tears where sorrowing humanity makes weary progress, through the surges of this sea of ours, endlessly buffeted by the winds of passion, we raise our eyes to you, O most beloved Mother Mary, to be comforted by the contemplation of your glory and to hail you as Queen of heaven and earth, Queen of mankind. With legitimate filial pride, we wish to exalt your queenship and to recognize it as due to the sovereign excellence of your whole being, O dearest one, truly mother of him who is King by right, by inheritance and by conquest." – from a prayer by Pope Pius XII. Detail from a chasuble in the sacristy of Westminster Cathedral. The embroidered image of Our Lady's Coronation is derived from a fresco by Bl. Fra Angelico in San Marco, Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr