June Magnificat The art essay: The Trinity Dome Mosaic

The Catechism teaches that sacred art is true and beautiful when its form corresponds to its unique vocation to evoke and glorify the transcendent mystery of God (CCC 2502). The Trinity Dome mosaic expresses visually this vocation of sacred art to evoke and glorify God’s transcendent, Trinitarian mystery.



