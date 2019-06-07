"‘I tell you most solemnly, when you were young you put on your own belt and walked where you liked; but when you grow old you will stretch out your hands, and somebody else will put a belt round … More

"‘I tell you most solemnly, when you were young you put on your own belt and walked where you liked; but when you grow old you will stretch out your hands, and somebody else will put a belt round you and take you where you would rather not go.’ In these words he indicated the kind of death by which Peter would give glory to God. After this he said, ‘Follow me.’" – John 21:18-19, which is part of today's Gospel at Mass. Stone carving from the facade of St-Pierre in Paris.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr