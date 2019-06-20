June 20, Bl. Michelina of Pesaro, Widow of the third Order.

Michelina, the daughter of an Italian nobleman, was pious from her youth. After the death of her husband and only son, God granted her the grace to seek the things of heaven with a greater readiness.… More

Michelina, the daughter of an Italian nobleman, was pious from her youth. After the death of her husband and only son, God granted her the grace to seek the things of heaven with a greater readiness. She entered the Third Order and gave all her wealth to the poor. She bore with heroic patience the scorn and abuse of her parents and relatives and strove to make herself in all things worthy of the rewards of heaven. Having predicted the day of her death, she died in her fifty-sixth year in 1356. – (from) The Franciscan Supplement to the St. Andrew Missal.