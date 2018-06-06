Clicks141"Kill Count"
Clicks141
Write a comment …
Although I’ve never been asked, I suppose this is as good a time as any to discuss our pseudonyms. On our wedding night, at an intimate moment, my first wife affectionately exclaimed “Holy Cannoli.”
The name stuck throughout my 4 marriages and numerous fidanzate.
Now that I’ve confessed, I hope my name doesn’t offend anybody.
The name stuck throughout my 4 marriages and numerous fidanzate.
Now that I’ve confessed, I hope my name doesn’t offend anybody.
Like
@SvataHora, wow, I'm sorry to offend you with my name (!?). It was given to me by my father. For all I know, a distant relative made it up. For the record, I'm 100% "she." Have a nice day!