"Enlighten, O Lord, the hearts of your servants with the grace of the Holy Spirit: give them a tongue of fire, and on those who preach your word, bestow an increase of power. Through Christ our Lord.… More

"Enlighten, O Lord, the hearts of your servants with the grace of the Holy Spirit: give them a tongue of fire, and on those who preach your word, bestow an increase of power. Through Christ our Lord. Amen." – Collect for Preachers in the Dominican Missal. Today, 8 July 2019, the General Chapter of the Order of Preachers begins, until 4 August. A new Successor of St Dominic, as Master of the Order, will be elected. We implore his prayers for our brothers at the General Chapter in Vietnam. This stained glass window is in the chapel of the St Cecilia Motherhouse in Nashville, TN.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr