Moses receives the Law

The Roman Martyrology on 4 September recalls the death "On Mount Nebo in the land of Moab, [of] holy Moses, lawgiver and prophet." This mosaic detail of Moses is from the Latin Chapel on Calvary in …More
The Roman Martyrology on 4 September recalls the death "On Mount Nebo in the land of Moab, [of] holy Moses, lawgiver and prophet." This mosaic detail of Moses is from the Latin Chapel on Calvary in the church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
