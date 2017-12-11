Language

Clicks
826
This is wrong on so many levels!

Jungerheld
I'm posting this for Jorge and for @Dr Stuart Reiss ...for two entirely different reasons.
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Dr Stuart Reiss
@Temperance I think you're expectations of how high your brow ought to rise has been leveled..... this is @Jungerheld after all...she's pitched it at my level...which is looooooooow
Like
More
Jungerheld
@Dr Stuart Reiss, as my sister is fond of saying, "You've got a point there! Put a hat on it - maybe no one will notice!"
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
Jungerheld
@Temperance I wish it were as thoughtful as your guess. It's much more juvenile and has no deep meaning at all.
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
Temperance
@Jungerheld I like riddles! Is it supposed to show there is no measuring truth in this political climate?
Like
More
Jungerheld
Keep thinking, @Temperance
Like
More
Temperance
 ?
Like
More
BrTomFordeOFMCap likes this.
View 2 more likes.
Dr Stuart Reiss
Hilarious...and LGBT (and thats for LAUGHTER GIVES BEST TREATMENT)
Like
More
Jungerheld likes this.
Dr Stuart Reiss
Aha...but unlike Jorge...i’m level headed....images.google.co.uk/imgres
Like
More
Jungerheld likes this.
Note One more comment from Dr Stuart Reiss