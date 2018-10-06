Unite Remnant Faithful

Our Apostle St. Paul- Independent Catholic States:



…

The DisUnited States is satanic. This nation was initiated by the rebellious Masonic-Satanists. They are so brazen now, that their hatred of Almighty God are the laws of this land: Perveted Homosexual Marriage, Murder/mutilation of babies within their mothers, The Mutilation of Children (deceiving them that they can chnge from male to female...