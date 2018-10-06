Unite Remnant Faithful

Clicks21Unite Remnant Faithful
Our Apostle Paul 14 Bear not the yoke with unbelievers. For what participation hath justice with injustice? Or what fellowship hath light with darkness? 15 And what concord hath Christ with Belial? … More
The DisUnited States is satanic. This nation was initiated by the rebellious Masonic-Satanists. They are so brazen now, that their hatred of Almighty God are the laws of this land: Perveted Homosexual Marriage, Murder/mutilation of babies within their mothers, The Mutilation of Children (deceiving them that they can chnge from male to female...
Our Apostle St. Paul- Independent Catholic States:
