St Bridget's Nativity Vision

"I saw that glorious infant lying on the earth, naked and glowing in the greatest of neatness.… When therefore the Virgin felt that she had now given birth, at once, having bowed her head and joined … More

"I saw that glorious infant lying on the earth, naked and glowing in the greatest of neatness.… When therefore the Virgin felt that she had now given birth, at once, having bowed her head and joined her hands, with great dignity and reverence she adored the boy and said to him: "Welcome, my God, my Lord, and my Son!" And then the boy, crying and, as it were, trembling from the cold and the hardness of the pavement where he lay, rolled a little and extended his limbs, seeking to find refreshment and his Mother's favor.… When these things therefore were accomplished, the old man [Joseph] entered; and prostrating on the earth, he adored him on bended knee and wept for joy." – from the 'Prophecies and Revelations of St Bridget of Sweden'. Today (23 July) is her feast day. Artistic depictions of the Nativity of the Lord were strongly influenced by St Bridget's writings, including this by Fra Angelico in one of the cells of the Dominican convent of San Marco in Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr