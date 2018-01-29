Language

Clicks
551
"While I'm personally opposed to..."

Jungerheld
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Jim Dorchak
@Dr Stuart Reiss Yea that is what Fr Robert Baron says........... Oh wait wasn't he excommunicated? No thats right he was made a bishop! same thing ..................
Like
More
Fischl likes this.
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
Dr Stuart Reiss
I thought God lets everyone in? But who am i to judge eh?
Like
More
Fischl likes this.
Jim Dorchak likes this.