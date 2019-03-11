Clicks63

First Holy Communicant being enrolled in the Brown Scapular.

Lisi Sterndorfer
13
Ppurity pleasing to the Lord
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Fatima. and one more user like this.
Fatima. likes this.
tatd817 likes this.
Lalanz
This is awesome
  • Report
Lalanz likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up