"O God, who by the preaching of the Bishop Saint Augustine of Canterbury led the English peoples to the Gospel, grant, we pray, that the fruits of his labors may remain ever abundant in your Church. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Augustine of Canterbury (27th May). Stained glass window from St Giles' church in Cambridge, showing St Augustine being sent to evangelise the Angles.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr