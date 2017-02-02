Language

Clicks
247
NOVENA to Our Lady of Lourdes - Feb. 3rd - 11th

Irapuato
Day One Day Four Day Seven Day Two Day Five Day Eight Day Three Day Six Day Nine americaneedsfatima.org/…/novena-to-our-l… [More]
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Irapuato
Tochter des Johannes Vered Lavan NOVENA to Our Lady of Lourdes - Feb. 3rd - 11th

DAY ONE : February 3rd

O Mary Immaculate, Our Lady of Lourdes, virgin and mother, queen of heaven, chosen from all eternity to be the Mother of the Eternal Word and in virtue of this title preserved from original sin, we kneel before you as did little Bernadette at Lourdes and pray with childlike trust in you that as we contemplate your glorious appearance at Lourdes, you will … [More]
Like
More
Note Irapuato mentioned this post in NOVENA to Our Lady of Lourdes - Feb. 3rd - 11th.
Vered Lavan likes this.
Tochter des Johannes likes this.