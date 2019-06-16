The Merciful Trinity

"O eternal Trinity, Thou art my maker and I am Thy creation. Illuminated by Thee, I have learned that Thou hast made me a new creation through the Blood of Thine Only-begotten Son because Thou art … More

"O eternal Trinity, Thou art my maker and I am Thy creation. Illuminated by Thee, I have learned that Thou hast made me a new creation through the Blood of Thine Only-begotten Son because Thou art captivated by love at the beauty of Thy creation." – St Catherine of Siena. Stained glass of the 'Mercy Seat' from the church of the Most Holy Trinity in Detroit, MI.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr