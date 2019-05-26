Saint Bede

"I have devoted my energies to the study of the scriptures, observing monastic discipline, and singing the daily services in church; study, teaching, and writing have always been my delight." 25th … More

"I have devoted my energies to the study of the scriptures, observing monastic discipline, and singing the daily services in church; study, teaching, and writing have always been my delight." 25th May was the feast of St Bede, Doctor of the Church. This painting of the saint is from Ushaw College in Durham.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr