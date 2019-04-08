Never ever give up on baby patients

They said this little fellow had no chance to survive, but he and the doctors proved them wrong! (Published March 2019) This is a case of an extremely low birth weight baby that was born prematurely.… More

This is a case of an extremely low birth weight baby that was born prematurely. The picture on the left compares his size with a pen that is almost 80% of his total length. When it was nearly impossible for him to survive, he fought and struggled days after days in the NICU till he made it to the safe side. On the right is a picture showing his current condition and a living proof that nothing is impossible.