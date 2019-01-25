Language
Clicks
292
Cardinal Dolan, deeds speak louder than words
HerzMariae
3
1 hour ago
Where are you, Dolan? Read your bishops.
aderito
7 minutes ago
Bishops do the will of God ,not the will of evil men
Jim Dorchak
49 minutes ago
READ.... bishop Rick... thankfully I am SPINELESS!!!!!!!!!!!
Tesa
58 minutes ago
