SLOVAK ☨ Day folk Costume 2019 🎻 (📀 record - 🎥 1920/HD)
🔃 📺 - PLAY ► www.rtvs.sk/televizia/archiv/14672/198810 ✓✓✓ (⌛ 1:30:11) [ 📝: folk presentation - about 4,000 people in folk costumes - from specific regions of Slovakia ] // The origin and deve…More
📺 - PLAY ► www.rtvs.sk/televizia/archiv/14672/198810 ✓✓✓ (⌛ 1:30:11)
[ 📝: folk presentation - about 4,000 people in folk costumes - from specific regions of Slovakia ]
// The origin and development of the costume was influenced mainly by domestic raw materials, type of work and occupation, social and class affiliation, religion and worldview, contact with foreign and historical fashion of higher social strata... //
(📷 - Photo from town Banská Bystrica´s post)
0 €- m.smedata.sk/…/4989906_1200x.j…
🌏 - Slovensko
dobrze ,ze ludzie dbaja i zachowuja stare zwyczaje , dekoracje , stroje piekne!
stjako1000- PRZEPIĘKNE DEKORACJE, WRĘCZ ARTYSTYCZNE DZIEŁA Z , KWIATÓW itd . U nas w Polsce podobne są dożynki to nasza piękna narodowa też tradycja. A i śpiewów i tańców ludowych full .Piękny występ -DZIĘKI Ci z Bogiem stjako1000
stjako1000--Ale piękny występ i przepiękny wystrój artystów ludowych .W tej kulturze ludowej, pojawiały się różnorodne techniki tańca i śpiewu oraz inne dekoracje artystów. Dopełnieniem był piękny koncert muzyki . Podczas występu artystów zaprezentowali własne kompozycje oraz żywiołowe utwory muzyki .DZIĘKUJĘ CI .Niech dobry Bóg błogosławi rodzinę TWOJĄ …More
