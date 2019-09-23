Clicks368

SLOVAK ☨ Day folk Costume 2019 🎻 (📀 record - 🎥 1920/HD)

🔃 📺 - PLAY www.rtvs.sk/televizia/archiv/14672/198810 ✓✓✓ (⌛ 1:30:11) [ 📝: folk presentation - about 4,000 people in folk costumes - from specific regions of Slovakia ] // The origin and deve…More
📺 - PLAY www.rtvs.sk/televizia/archiv/14672/198810 ✓✓✓ (⌛ 1:30:11)
[ 📝: folk presentation - about 4,000 people in folk costumes - from specific regions of Slovakia ]
// The origin and development of the costume was influenced mainly by domestic raw materials, type of work and occupation, social and class affiliation, religion and worldview, contact with foreign and historical fashion of higher social strata... //
🌏 - Slovensko
Laudetur Jesus Christus et Maria Immaculata !
dobrze ,ze ludzie dbaja i zachowuja stare zwyczaje , dekoracje , stroje piekne!
wacula
wacula
stjako1000- PRZEPIĘKNE DEKORACJE, WRĘCZ ARTYSTYCZNE DZIEŁA Z , KWIATÓW itd . U nas w Polsce podobne są dożynki to nasza piękna narodowa też tradycja. A i śpiewów i tańców ludowych full .Piękny występ -DZIĘKI Ci z Bogiem stjako1000
wacula
stjako1000--Ale piękny występ i przepiękny wystrój artystów ludowych .W tej kulturze ludowej, pojawiały się różnorodne techniki tańca i śpiewu oraz inne dekoracje artystów. Dopełnieniem był piękny koncert muzyki . Podczas występu artystów zaprezentowali własne kompozycje oraz żywiołowe utwory muzyki .DZIĘKUJĘ CI .Niech dobry Bóg błogosławi rodzinę TWOJĄ More
Tina 13
