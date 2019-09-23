SLOVAK ☨ Day folk Costume 2019 🎻 (📀 record - 🎥 1920/HD)

(⌛ 1:30:11) [ 📝: folk presentation - about 4,000 people in folk costumes - from specific regions of Slovakia ] // The origin and deve…

(⌛ 1:30:11)

[ 📝: folk presentation - about 4,000 people in folk costumes - from specific regions of Slovakia ]

// The origin and development of the costume was influenced mainly by domestic raw materials, type of work and occupation, social and class affiliation, religion and worldview , contact with foreign and historical fashion of higher social strata... //

