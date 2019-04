Widespread: Talking of "Easter worshipping"

Od:Date: so 20. 4. 2019 o 2:36Subject: Blasphemous "Jesus Clock" displayed in cathedral!04/19/2019"Jesus Clock" is the name given to the work of an Austrian artist displayed within the sanctuary of the historic Spitalskirche in central Innsbruck, Austria. The …

The American TFP

Please ask H. E. Bishop of Innsbruck,

Mons. Hermann Glettler, to remove the blasphemous crucifix.

represents a moment of liberation from the Cross

Od:Date: so 20. 4. 2019 o 2:36Subject: Blasphemous "Jesus Clock" displayed in cathedral!04/19/2019"Jesus Clock" is the name given to the work of an Austrian artist displayed within the sanctuary of the historic Spitalskirche in central Innsbruck, Austria. The upside-down wooden corpus projects from a mechanism on a shaft that is embedded in the torso. The severed arms of the sculpted icon of the Crucified mark the minutes and seconds on the timepiece.This is a scandal for Catholics, but not for the local bishop, Hermann Glettler, who approves and encourages this and other modern "works of art" in various churches of his diocese."As time passes, the arms form the different constellations and the static body of the dead Christ suddenly takes life, whichand an overcoming of death itself," says the bishop when referring to the work.This is an utter blasphemy and outrage against Our Lord Jesus Christ Who redeemed mankind upon the Cross.During this Holy Week, Christ is being attacked and crucified again even by those within His Church.Sign here to defend Jesus and console Him during His Passion.Until next time, I remainSincerely yours,Gary J. IsbellTradition Family PropertyP.S. - If you are happy with the work of the American TFP, please consider www.tfp.org/act/donate/ today so we can expand our spiritual crusades. Thank you! May God bless you.