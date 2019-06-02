"Stephen, filled with the Holy Spirit, gazed into heaven and saw the glory of God, and Jesus standing at God’s right hand. ‘I can see heaven thrown open’ he said ‘and the Son of Man standing at the … More

"Stephen, filled with the Holy Spirit, gazed into heaven and saw the glory of God, and Jesus standing at God’s right hand. ‘I can see heaven thrown open’ he said ‘and the Son of Man standing at the right hand of God.’" – Acts 7:55-56, which is part of today's 1st reading at Mass. This is the dome of the Armenian chapel in the crypt of the Holy Sepulchre church.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr