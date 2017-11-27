Language

Clicks
56
Dec. 14, Bl. Conrad of Offida, Confessor of the first Order.

kam
Blessed Conrad was born in 1241. At the age of fifteen, he entered the Order of St. Francis. He began his theological studies with success, then gave them up with great humility to devote himself to … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Jungerheld
@kam, do you know who is represented in the person on the left?
Like
More