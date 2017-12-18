Language

A true saint after all?

Tesa
Pope recognizes heroic virtues of Stefan Cardinal Wyszyński, leader of the post-war resistance to communism in Poland and ally of St. John Paul II, making him Venerable Servant of God, and moving … More
Joseph a' Christian
Bergoglio hates Jesus.
Therefore, obviously he is not a Christian.

Bergoglio prays in mosques, these buildings are homes to his fellow demons. Muhammad wrote in his evil quran, that Jesus was NOT crucified. Bergoglio falsely instructs the faithful, that these anti-Christs are our brothers.
Bergoglio can not be trusted, in any action.
Bergoglio is Death.
Jesus Is Life.
Tesa
Here is his biography:

Pope Francis signed a decree of heroic virtues of the Polish “Primate of the Millennium”, Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski. From that moment Wyszynski is officially granted the title of the Venerable Servant of God.
On December 12, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints ended the work on the “Positio super virtutibus” and expressed a positive opinion of the heroic virtues of … More
