A true saint after all?

Joseph a' Christian 36 minutes ago

Bergoglio hates Jesus.

Therefore, obviously he is not a Christian.



Bergoglio prays in mosques, these buildings are homes to his fellow demons. Muhammad wrote in his evil quran, that Jesus was NOT crucified. Bergoglio falsely instructs the faithful, that these anti-Christs are our brothers.

Bergoglio can not be trusted, in any action.

Bergoglio is Death.

Jesus Is Life.