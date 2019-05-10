Clicks61
Holy Sepulchre
The Rotunda surrounds the Aedicule (little house) which encloses the Empty Tomb of the Risen Lord Jesus. There is a cosmic energy that emanates from this place, truly the centre of the universe. For from this place, Christ renewed the whole of the cosmos.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
