Clicks157

2019 Easter Collage: Visit to Trier, Brussels, Ghent, Antwerp, Brugges, Amiens & Reims

Irapuato
7
1. Heard Holy Mass at Trier Cathedral--liturgical music was divine, venerated St. Matthias at his Abbey, venerated Hieronymus Jaegen in the St. Gangolf Church... 2. BELGI…More
1. Heard Holy Mass at Trier Cathedral--liturgical music was divine, venerated St. Matthias at his Abbey, venerated Hieronymus Jaegen in the St. Gangolf Church...
2. BELGIUM was a great surprise: Heard mass at the Brussels Cathedral, and adored our Lord in the Eucharistic Miracle (Museum), took the hop-on-hop-öff bus...
3. Ghent was a nightmare when it came to finding the hotel because of the one-way streets, but it was worth it in order to finally see the Ghent Altarpiece...Antwerp

was fine...check out the restaurant with wall-to-wall saints...(11th Commandment)
4. Brugges is too touristy--the locals are VERY patient and polite with us, and the Basilica of the Holy Blood Relic is a MUST....
5. Amiens' Cathedral is another masterpiece worth visiting, and the place where Saint Martin divided his cape, I finally found--at the Palais de Justice...
6. Reims--I need to go back...1 day was not enough...I love Saint Jeanne d'Arc, and there is so much to explore...
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Irapuato
Amiens and St. Fermin
Saint Fermin is a holy man and martyr, traditionally venerated as the patron saint of . Amiens . He is represented in a number of major works of art in Amiens Cathedral.
  • Report
Irapuato
Reims, Saint Joan of Arc and the March to Reims
  • Report
5 more comments from Irapuato
Irapuato
Heilig-Blut-Basilika, Belgien The Procession of the Holy Blood 2019, Bruges, Belgium
The Basilica of the Holy Blood (Basiliek van het Heilig Bloed) is a 12th century chapel, in the medieval town ofBruges, Belgium, which houses a revered vial containing cloth stained with the actual blood of Christ. Or so it is believed.
  • Report
Irapuato
The Ghent Altarpiece is a very large and complex 15th-century polyptych altarpiece in St Bavo's Cathedral, Ghent, Belgium. It was begun c. the mid-1420.
  • Report
Irapuato
Eucharistic Miracle of Brussels
Brussels
  • Report
Irapuato
Saint Matthias - May 14 and Trier, Germany
Trier Cathedral and St. Matthias
  • Report
Irapuato
The Bank Director Jerome Jaegen fought against the dependence on material possessions in the interest of piety and human dignity.
Siervo de Dios Jerónimo Jaegen - el 26 de enero – gloria.tv
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up