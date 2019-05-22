Clicks157
2019 Easter Collage: Visit to Trier, Brussels, Ghent, Antwerp, Brugges, Amiens & Reims
1. Heard Holy Mass at Trier Cathedral--liturgical music was divine, venerated St. Matthias at his Abbey, venerated Hieronymus Jaegen in the St. Gangolf Church... 2. BELGI…More
1. Heard Holy Mass at Trier Cathedral--liturgical music was divine, venerated St. Matthias at his Abbey, venerated Hieronymus Jaegen in the St. Gangolf Church...
2. BELGIUM was a great surprise: Heard mass at the Brussels Cathedral, and adored our Lord in the Eucharistic Miracle (Museum), took the hop-on-hop-öff bus...
3. Ghent was a nightmare when it came to finding the hotel because of the one-way streets, but it was worth it in order to finally see the Ghent Altarpiece...Antwerp
was fine...check out the restaurant with wall-to-wall saints...(11th Commandment)
4. Brugges is too touristy--the locals are VERY patient and polite with us, and the Basilica of the Holy Blood Relic is a MUST....
5. Amiens' Cathedral is another masterpiece worth visiting, and the place where Saint Martin divided his cape, I finally found--at the Palais de Justice...
6. Reims--I need to go back...1 day was not enough...I love Saint Jeanne d'Arc, and there is so much to explore...
2. BELGIUM was a great surprise: Heard mass at the Brussels Cathedral, and adored our Lord in the Eucharistic Miracle (Museum), took the hop-on-hop-öff bus...
3. Ghent was a nightmare when it came to finding the hotel because of the one-way streets, but it was worth it in order to finally see the Ghent Altarpiece...Antwerp
was fine...check out the restaurant with wall-to-wall saints...(11th Commandment)
4. Brugges is too touristy--the locals are VERY patient and polite with us, and the Basilica of the Holy Blood Relic is a MUST....
5. Amiens' Cathedral is another masterpiece worth visiting, and the place where Saint Martin divided his cape, I finally found--at the Palais de Justice...
6. Reims--I need to go back...1 day was not enough...I love Saint Jeanne d'Arc, and there is so much to explore...
5 more comments from Irapuato
Heilig-Blut-Basilika, Belgien The Procession of the Holy Blood 2019, Bruges, Belgium
The Basilica of the Holy Blood (Basiliek van het Heilig Bloed) is a 12th century chapel, in the medieval town ofBruges, Belgium, which houses a revered vial containing cloth stained with the actual blood of Christ. Or so it is believed.
The Basilica of the Holy Blood (Basiliek van het Heilig Bloed) is a 12th century chapel, in the medieval town ofBruges, Belgium, which houses a revered vial containing cloth stained with the actual blood of Christ. Or so it is believed.
Saint Matthias - May 14 and Trier, Germany
Trier Cathedral and St. Matthias
Trier Cathedral and St. Matthias
The Bank Director Jerome Jaegen fought against the dependence on material possessions in the interest of piety and human dignity.
Siervo de Dios Jerónimo Jaegen - el 26 de enero – gloria.tv
Siervo de Dios Jerónimo Jaegen - el 26 de enero – gloria.tv