"Jesus said to them, "Come and have breakfast." Now none of the disciples dared ask him, "Who are you?" They knew it was the Lord. Jesus came and took the bread and gave it to them, and so with the … More

"Jesus said to them, "Come and have breakfast." Now none of the disciples dared ask him, "Who are you?" They knew it was the Lord. Jesus came and took the bread and gave it to them, and so with the fish. This was now the third time that Jesus was revealed to the disciples after he was raised from the dead." (John 21:12-14) The church of the Primacy in Tabhga by the Sea of Galilee contains a limestone rock which is venerated as a "Mensa Christi", Latin for 'table of Christ'. According to tradition this is the spot where Jesus is said to have laid out a breakfast of bread and fish for the Apostles, and then told Peter to "feed my sheep" after the miraculous catch.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr